    Who is Premoday Khakha, Delhi officer accused of raping friend’s daughter?

    Premoday Khakha, who was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly raping a child in his care. He joined the Delhi government's Women and Child Department in 1998 as an ex-cadre official. Know all about him.

    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    The Delhi government ordered the suspension of a Delhi government official who has been accused of raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl. The official, identified as Premoday Khakha, has been reportedly detained for questioning.

    Over the last 25 years, he has worked in the social welfare, women, and child welfare sectors. According to his social media sites and government papers, he also worked to protect the rights and welfare of children and vulnerable populations.

    In his work profile on LinkedIn, Premoday Khakha says he aims at "building relationships to protect humanity." According to his LinkedIn page, he was a resource trainer for the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and other child protection laws.

    He was also the superintendent of the juvenile home where the minor accused in the Nirbhaya case was detained. When Atishi took over this ministry in March 2023, he was removed from the post.

    Premoday Khakha, who was assistant director at the time of the event and served as deputy director before being removed on Monday, was employed by the department of women's and children's development.

     

    Khakha, a resident of Shakti Enclave in Burari, North Delhi, and a native of Jharkhand's Hazirabagh, is accused of drugging and raping the little girl. He has a 21-year-old son and a 22-year-old daughter.

    He is facing serious child abuse charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO). His wife Seema reportedly provided her abortion drugs to end the pregnancy when she became pregnant. After receiving lengthy psychiatric treatment, the child opened up to physicians, therapists, and police officers and disclosed that the accused had sexually harassed her, according to the police. The youngster began experiencing anxiety attacks and was brought to a hospital last week.

