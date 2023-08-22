Chandrayaan-3: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will open specially for an hour for lunar landing

The significance of India's space exploration journey is underscored by Chandrayaan-3's imminent moon landing, as emphasized in the communication sent to all districts. This event marks a substantial leap for Indian science, technology, engineering, and industry.

On August 23, 2023, India's much-anticipated lunar mission, 'Chandrayaan-3,' will make its historic landing on the Moon's South Pole. To ensure students' engagement and knowledge enrichment, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed schools in the state to make special arrangements for live telecasting of the event. Uttar Pradesh's council schools are gearing up to witness this momentous occasion, as the Yogi government has instructed them to extend their hours on the evening of August 23. The objective is to satisfy the students' curiosity, enhance their understanding, and foster their participation.

As per the Ministry of Education's directives, the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3's moon landing will take place on August 23 at 5:27 pm. The event will be streamed on the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National. Accordingly, special gatherings will be organized in schools and educational institutions from 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm to facilitate the live telecast.

Prime Minister's presence and address during this historic moment are expected.

Madhusudan Hulgi, Additional State Project Director, highlighted the unprecedented step of evening school sessions for such a significant occasion. He expressed that Chandrayaan-3's moon landing not only sparks curiosity but also ignites a spirit of exploration in young minds.

This endeavour instils pride and unity as India celebrates its scientific and technological prowess. As part of this initiative, DIET Principals and BSAs have been directed to orchestrate special gatherings and live telecast arrangements from 5:15 to 6:15 pm.

