HP Congress chief Vinay Kumar slammed the Centre over rising inflation, fuel shortages, and increasing prices of essential commodities. He alleged the Modi government has turned a blind eye to public concerns and growing unemployment.

Congress Slams Centre Over Economic Woes

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vinay Kumar on Tuesday criticised the Centre over rising inflation, fuel shortages and increasing prices of essential commodities, alleging that the BJP-led government was ignoring the hardships faced by common people.

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In a statement issued here, Vinay Kumar said people across the country were struggling due to rising prices of petroleum products, shortages of LPG cylinders and increasing costs of daily-use commodities. "People are facing difficulties because of inflation, rising fuel prices and shortage of LPG cylinders. Prices of essential commodities, including food items, milk and bread, are increasing while families are also worried about cooking fuel," he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Narendra Modi-led central government had turned a blind eye to public concerns and said growing unemployment was adding to the distress of youth across the country. He further criticised the Centre's foreign policy, claiming it had contributed to an economic crisis and uncertainty in fuel supply.

Vinay Kumar said concerns over the weakening rupee against the dollar, inflation and economic pressures were increasing and urged the Centre to hold talks with oil-producing nations to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply and ease inflationary pressures. "The central government should take steps in national interest to secure fuel supply and curb rising inflation so that people are not burdened further," he said.

HPCC Chief Attacks State BJP Over Poll Victory Claims

Meanwhile, the HPCC chief also attacked BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh over claims regarding the recently held municipal body elections, alleging that the party was attempting to mislead people by making exaggerated claims of victory. He said the Congress had secured a strong mandate in the urban local body polls and claimed the results reflected public support for the party in the state.

Vinay Kumar alleged that claims made by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal regarding BJP victories were misleading.

According to him, Congress had secured a majority in 32 of the 47 urban local bodies that went to polls and was likely to increase its tally with support from independent candidates during the formation of municipal bodies. He claimed that the Congress would eventually secure more chairperson posts in urban local bodies after the completion of the formation process. (ANI)