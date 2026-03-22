Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded PM Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving head of government, surpassing Pawan Kumar Chamling's record of 8,930 days in public office.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership as he became the longest-serving head of a government, surpassing the record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nadda Hails 'Unwavering Commitment'

In a post on X, Nadda reflected on PM Modi's growth from the Chief Minsiter of Gujarat to being the leader of the country, expressing pride in his commitment to serving the nation. The Union Minister asserted confidence in the Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and attributed his leadership to India's growth and recognition on the global stage.

"Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has surpassed the record of 8,930 days held by former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling to become the longest-serving public servant. From public service as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his resolve, leadership, and skill in taking the country to new heights as Prime Minister, it is an inspiration for all of us. Each moment of his public service reflects his deep devotion to Mother India and an unwavering commitment to service and dedication," Nadda wrote.

"Under his leadership, our country is rapidly advancing toward becoming a developed India. Through people-centric policies focused on empowering the poor, youth, women, and farmers, India today has emerged more confident and influential on the global stage. Prime Minister Modi ji's leadership and resolve symbolize the spirit of "Nation First" and bringing about real change on the ground," he added.

“राष्ट्र के लिए गौरव का क्षण” आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी सिक्किम के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री पवन कुमार चामलिंग के 8,930 दिनों के रिकॉर्ड को पार कर सबसे लंबे समय तक जनसेवा करने वाले प्रधानसेवक बन गये हैं। गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में जनसेवा से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री के… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) March 22, 2026

Rajnath Singh Congratulates PM Modi

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving head of government. On X, Rajnath said," Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is now the longest-serving head of a government in India. Pure devotion to the nation and its people defines PM Modi Ji. From his unwavering commitment as the Chief Minister of Gujarat to his dedicated leadership as the Prime Minister, his life has been a continuous journey of service."

"Today, he surpasses the 8,930-day record of former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, achieving a historic milestone. With 8,931 days in public office as head of government, this moment reflects his deep commitment to nation-first governance, integrity in action, and tireless service to every citizen. Heartiest congratulations to Modi Ji on this remarkable achievement," Rajnath added.

A Career of Milestones

PM Modi has earlier served as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat and is also the Prime Minister with the longest prior experience as a Chief Minister.

He is the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to victory in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024. In October last year, the Prime Minister thanked the people of India as he entered the 25th year of his tenure as head of government. (ANI)