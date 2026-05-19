The NCW held a 'Mahila Jansunwai' in Srinagar for on-the-spot resolution of women's grievances. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the NCW is now responsible for women's issues in J&K since it became a Union Territory.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday organised a 'Mahila Jansunwai' in Srinagar, where women raised grievances, and officials from the police and administration were present for on-the-spot resolution of complaints.

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NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishor Rahatkar chaired the public hearing and said the Commission would now be responsible for addressing women-related issues in Jammu and Kashmir following its transition into a Union Territory.

NCW's expanded role in J&K

Speaking to ANI, Rahatkar said that after Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, a separate women's commission could not function independently, and the NCW was now responsible for handling women-related issues in the region. "Now that Jammu and Kashmir has become a Union Territory, there cannot be a separate commission; the National Commission for Women will only take care of it," she

Public hearing for on-the-spot resolution

Highlighting the purpose of the event, she added, "Today, on behalf of the National Commission for Women, we have organised this public hearing here. Women who are victims, who face difficulties at home, or who face obstacles can come and talk to us. We already had 14 complaints from Kashmir, or Srinagar and have now brought those complaints here."

She further said that 14 pre-registered complaints from Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir were already being taken up at the hearing, along with additional walk-in grievances. "All the officials, such as the police department and administrative officials, sit together and resolve women's concerns immediately, on the spot. Some other complaints, walk-in complaints, have also come in, which we will hear," she told reporters.

Meeting with Lieutenant Governor

On Monday, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, along with chairpersons of several State Women Commissions, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)