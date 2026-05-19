In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a man accused in a rape case was given a hero's welcome by his supporters after getting bail. After his release from jail, he was garlanded, carried on shoulders, and taken out in a procession with slogan-shouting. Videos of the celebration have gone viral.

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a man accused in a rape case received a grand welcome from his supporters after he was released on bail. Videos of him being garlanded, carried on shoulders, and taken out in a procession with loud slogans have gone viral on social media. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The accused, Sushil Prajapati, is a former member of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. He was granted bail in a case where he is accused of raping a law student. After his release from jail, his supporters garlanded him and carried him on their shoulders in a victory-like procession. The viral clips even show supporters kissing him.

ALSO READ: Woman Carrying Child Harassed By Teen Near Hyderabad School; CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

Scroll to load tweet…

Sushil Prajapati was arrested for allegedly raping the student at her flat. The police had arrested him in August last year based on the student's complaint. Even at that time, his supporters had gathered at the police station and created a commotion. He has now received bail after spending nine months in jail.

Meanwhile, national media outlets have reported that the police have taken note of the viral videos. They have stated that a comprehensive investigation is underway and that necessary action will be taken.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh shocker: 3 arrested for gang-raping minor in Chhatarpur

The incident prompted a sharp reaction from Akhilesh Yadav, who slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. "This is the real character of the unrighteous BJP," Akhilesh Yadav posted on X. He added, "Nothing can be more objectionable than the way a rape accused, upon getting bail, is being welcomed with garlands and a shower of flowers."