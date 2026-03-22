Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader for his 24 years of uninterrupted public service, praising his 'sheer commitment' and the 'Modi era' which has transformed India and its global stature.

Amit Shah Hails 'Modi Era' of Uninterrupted Service

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India's longest-serving leader, praising his 24 years of uninterrupted public service. Shah hailed Modi's "sheer commitment" to the nation, noting that his tenure has reshaped India through development initiatives, welfare measures, and bolstering the country's global stature.

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In a post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Modi Ji's decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably." Modi Ji’s decades of Seva have shaped an era of his own. Whether it is giving the poor their rights, setting new landmarks in development or enhancing the nation's pride on global platforms, the Modi era has transformed India unrecognisably. Fostering this new India required a… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 22, 2026 He added, "Fostering this new India required a lifetime's effort and PM Narendramodi gave it. Serving the nation and its people without taking a holiday for more than 24 years is the manifestation of his sheer commitment. This explains the unprecedented affection he received from people, three times as Gujarat CM and three times as India's PM. People's trust, affection and support for him have only grown with every passing day. PradhanSevakModi"

A New Milestone in Public Service

PM Modi's milestone comes after he surpassed former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, reaching 8,931 days in office across his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister, breaking Chamling's record of 8,930 days. The achievement underscores Modi's decades-long leadership and continuous public service.

He remains the first Prime Minister born after Independence and has led his party to three consecutive Lok Sabha victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Dominance in Digital Outreach

In March, PM Modi crossed the significant milestone of 30 million subscribers on YouTube, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform. Among world leaders, PM Modi has the highest number of subscribers on YouTube. As per the rankings, he is comfortably ahead of others in the category. The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of PM Modi's. PM Modi has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on the platform. (ANI)