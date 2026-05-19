A four-year-old girl died of suspected suffocation after getting trapped inside a locked car in Indore during extreme summer heat. Police said the child had returned home with her grandfather and other family members but was accidentally forgotten asleep on the back seat. Nearly two hours later, relatives found her unconscious inside the vehicle.

A heartbreaking incident from Indore has left an entire neighbourhood in shock after a four-year-old girl died of suspected suffocation inside a locked car during extreme summer heat. According to police, the incident happened under the Juni Indore police station area. The child, identified as Hazra, was reportedly forgotten inside the vehicle after returning home with her grandfather and other family members.

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Police said the child remained trapped inside the car for several hours before family members found her unconscious and rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The tragic case has once again raised serious concerns about child safety during intense summer temperatures.

Child had gone out with grandfather and family members

According to information shared by police and family members, little Hazra had gone out for a short trip with her grandfather, Sabir Hussain, along with other children from the family.

After spending around an hour outside, the family returned home. During the journey back, the four-year-old reportedly fell asleep on the back seat of the car because she was tired.

Police said that after reaching home, the grandfather allegedly forgot that the child was still sleeping inside the vehicle. Without checking the back seat, he locked the car and went inside the house.

As temperatures remained extremely high outside, the locked vehicle soon turned dangerously hot.

Family searched for child for nearly two hours

According to preliminary investigation, nearly two hours passed before anyone realised that Hazra was missing.

Family members reportedly searched for her inside the house and nearby areas but could not find her anywhere. As concern grew, relatives continued looking around the property.

During the search, someone finally noticed the car parked outside in the harsh afternoon sunlight.

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When family members looked inside the vehicle, they were shocked to see the little girl lying unconscious on the back seat.

The discovery caused panic and grief inside the family. Relatives immediately rushed the child to a private hospital for emergency treatment.

However, doctors declared her dead after examination.

Police suspect suffocation due to extreme heat

Police officials said a post-mortem examination was conducted after the incident.

According to the initial findings, the child is suspected to have died due to suffocation caused by being trapped inside the closed vehicle during severe heat.

Juni Indore police station in-charge Anil Gupta told PTI that the investigation was continuing from all possible angles. “The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received,” he said.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on Sunday, while details became public on Tuesday.

Officials are now examining the full sequence of events surrounding the tragedy.

Hazra was reportedly the youngest among two siblings, making the loss even more painful for the family.

Neighbours and local residents said the entire area was deeply shaken after hearing about the child’s death. Many people described the incident as a tragic result of carelessness during extreme weather conditions.

Family members were seen grieving heavily after the incident, and the atmosphere around the house remained tense and emotional.

Several people in the locality also spoke about how quickly temperatures rise inside locked vehicles during summer afternoons.

(With inputs from agencies)