A total of 1057 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard, and Correctional Services have been awarded medals on Independence Day 2026. This includes 301 Gallantry Medals, 92 President's Medals, and 664 Meritorious Service Medals.

A total of 1057 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2026, Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Medal for Gallantry (GM)

Medal for Gallantry (GM) is awarded on the ground of a conspicuous act of Gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned. A total of 301 Medals for Gallantry (GM) have been awarded. Out of 301 Medals for Gallantry, 272 Police Personnel and 29 Fire Service personnel have been awarded GM, respectively. Among the majority of the 301 Gallantry Awards, 197 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 51 personnel from the Jammu & Kashmir region, 12 personnel from the North-East and 41 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action, said the ministry.

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM)

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in service, and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty. A total of 92 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) have been awarded. Out of 92 PSM, 83 have been awarded to Police Service, 04 to Fire Service, 03 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 02 to Correctional Service.

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

A total of 664 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM) have been awarded. Out of 664 MSM, 606 have been awarded to the Police Service, 28 to the Fire Service, 18 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 12 to the Correctional Service. (ANI)