CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates white tiger Tejas's enclosure at Dehradun Zoo and announces free entry for college students, aiming to boost tourism and wildlife conservation awareness.

Dehradun Zoo has got a new attraction with inauguration of enclosure of white tiger ‘Tejas’ in Malsi on Thursday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the arrival of Tejas will make the zoo all the more attractive. He added that the zoo plays an important role in promoting tourism as well as awareness for wildlife conservation and protection. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced free entry for college students in order to create awareness among the youth on biodiversity and nature.

White Tiger ‘Tejas’ increases attraction of Dehradun Zoo

Dehradun Zoo is a popular tourist spot in Uttarakhand, attracting around 8.5 lakh visitors every year. In addition to this, it earns revenue worth more than Rs 7 crore every year.

Expressing his hopes of increased interest of visitors due to Tejas, the Chief Minister said that it is the first time that a white tiger has been brought to Uttarakhand. Previously, two tigers from a different species were also brought to the zoo and this helped in increasing the interest of public in visiting the zoo.

Free entry for college students

The Chief Minister announced free entry for college students. Children are already given free entry to the zoo. As per the Chief Minister, positive results have been seen from this initiative. Children are able to get awareness on wildlife.

With this announcement, students will be able to get practical knowledge on biodiversity, wildlife conservation and environment. Visiting such places can create more responsibility in the youth regarding nature, said the CM.

Awareness on wildlife conservation and environment

Besides being a recreational place, the zoo is also an important source of awareness. It helps visitors understand wildife, biodiversity of forests and the importance of maintaining ecological balance.

Sensitivity of youth towards nature needs to be increased, he added. "Conservation of animals and creating awareness on conservation in people must go parallelly," CM says development should go parallel with ecology

Emphasising on sensitivity of Uttarakhand towards environment and its vulnerability towards natural calamities, the CM said that development in the state must be done in accordance with protection of ecology. He said that the state has rich resources of forests and biodiversity. Therefore, it is very important to protect these resources collectively.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Principal Secretary of Forest Department R.K. Sudhanshu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Kapil Lal and other officials were present on the occasion.