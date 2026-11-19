CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates Uttarakhand's Igas festival with Bhailo, folk songs and dances, urging families, youth and migrants to preserve the state's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrated Igas (Budhi Diwali) in his house. The celebrations included traditional games of Bhailo, folk music, dance and cultural activities.

Chief Minister played the game of Bhailo along with people wearing traditional attires, traditional music and dance. The house of the Chief Minister was filled with vibrancy as artists and guests celebrated the festival.

The celebration was attended by Rajya Sabha member and BJP Uttarakhand President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs, Public Representatives, Officials and other Dignitaries.

CM Dhami greets people in Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister greeted people in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Igas. He said that Igas is an important festival in Uttarakhand which represents Uttarakhand’s culture, traditions and spirit. It helps people connect with their roots, and their native place, along with the legacy left behind by their ancestors.

Dhami said that celebrating traditional festivals in Uttarakhand helps to strengthen social ties. It promotes unity between people and helps to preserve culture. Uttarakhand has a rich culture, as seen in traditional music, dance, food, attires and traditions.

Bhailo, traditional music and dance

The Chief Minister said that playing Bhailo, singing folk songs and dancing during this festival is very important. It shows happiness, unity, cooperation and participation among people.

Dhami also said it is very important to educate children and youth about traditional festivals of Uttarakhand including Igas, Harela, Phool Dei, Ghee Sankranti and Uttarayani in order for them to be connected with their culture.

CM appeals to families and migrants to maintain Uttarakhand’s culture

The Chief Minister said that families in Uttarakhand should educate children on the historical and cultural significance of these festivals and encourage them to take part in local fairs and traditional events. He added that culture should not just be followed in books, or official events. It should be a part of everyday life.

He acknowledged that people living outside Uttarakhand, or internationally, have also contributed to maintaining the culture in Uttarakhand as their celebration helps younger generations to stay connected to their ancestral villages and hometown.

Protecting culture

Dhami said that the state government is making efforts to preserve the traditional performing arts, fairs, language and customs in Uttarakhand. The preservation of culture in Uttarakhand is a collective effort from the government, families, and communities.

Dhami has appealed to people in Uttarakhand to celebrate this festival and other traditional festivals with enthusiasm. Local artists and artisans should be encouraged to take part, and traditional items should be supported in order to ensure a rich cultural heritage in Uttarakhand.