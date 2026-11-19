The EPFO has approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), allowing retirees to receive their provident fund as periodic installments. This initiative aims to provide financial security and a reliable income stream while retaining ownership of savings.

EPFO Approves Systematic Withdrawal Plan for Retirees to Get Income

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), which will enable retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount in one go. As per the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the introduction of SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus.

"In case of the member's death during the payout period, the nominee or dependent will be able to withdraw the remaining balance or continue receiving periodic payments." EPFO sources told ANI EPFO Sources Further added that the initiative will enhance retirement financial security by providing members with a flexible, regular and reliable income stream, while safeguarding their families' interests.

Earlier on September 16, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 per month could benefit between 50 lakh and one crore new beneficiaries by bringing more workers under mandatory social security coverage. “We estimate that between 50 lakh and 1 crore new beneficiaries will gain from this,” Mandaviya said, reacting to the Cabinet decision. On the implementation timeline, the minister said the higher wage ceiling would be implemented from Thursday, September 17, which marks Vishwakarma Jayanti.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved raising the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 25,000 per month from Rs 15,000.“This will extend the benefits of social security to countless new employees who currently fall outside the EPFO's coverage,” Mandaviya told ANI. The higher ceiling will bring a larger number of employees in the Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 wage bracket within mandatory EPFO coverage and expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), subject to applicable provisions. (ANI)