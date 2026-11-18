Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met UP CM Yogi Adityanath to resolve pending asset disputes, specifically focusing on critical infrastructure projects like the Banbasa Barrage and canal repairs to ensure safety and irrigation efficiency.

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Meets Yogi Adityanath to Resolve Asset Disputes

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday. According to the release, during the meeting, both Chief Ministers held detailed discussions on resolving pending property and asset disputes between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, particularly those related to the Irrigation Department and various other departments as well as the effective implementation of previously reached decisions.

During the interaction, Chief Minister Dhami specifically raised issues concerning the repair of the Banbasa Barrage and the Nagra Bypass Canal, along with the repair, strengthening, and reconstruction (as needed) of old and dilapidated bridges under the Irrigation Department, including the Jhankaiya Bridge and Sukha Bridge. Emphasising these projects as "crucial in the public interest", he stressed advancing them on a priority basis, the release said.

He also stated that repairing the Banbasa Barrage and Nagra Bypass Canal, alongside strengthening the related bridges, is essential for local residents' safety, smooth commuting, and improved irrigation facilities. He noted that the swift execution of these works would directly benefit local citizens and farmers, adding that maintaining effective coordination between the relevant departments of both states is vital.

The discussions also covered the distribution, transfer, and settlement of pending cases involving departments other than irrigation. Reviewing the progress made thus far in alignment with previous agreements at various levels, both leaders emphasised the time-bound resolution of remaining cases and the effective enforcement of related decisions, the release said.

CM Dhami remarked that mutual cooperation, positive dialogue, and continuous coordination between Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have successfully resolved numerous important asset-sharing issues. He noted that necessary actions have already been completed in several matters based on prior consensus between the two states, and expressed confidence that the remaining pending issues will also be resolved swiftly through mutual agreement and collaboration.

Chief Minister Dhami also expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the cooperation extended by the UP government in resolving various asset-related matters. He reaffirmed that continuous efforts will be maintained to ensure the resolution of public interest issues through enhanced coordination between the two states, the release said. (ANI)