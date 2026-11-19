UP BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, condemning his recent comments at Columbia University about India's economic and education challenges, labeling him a failure who runs down the country on foreign soil.

Pankaj Chaudhary Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Columbia University Remarks

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on India's economy and education system at Columbia University, accusing him of running down the country on foreign soil.

Gandhi, while addressing a gathering at Columbia University on Wednesday, said India was facing the prospect of an economic crisis due to massive unemployment and deep-rooted problems in its education system.

"The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside; the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," Gandhi said.

Reacting to his remarks, Chaudhary, in a post on X, called Gandhi a "young prince" and questioned why he repeatedly criticised the country while speaking abroad.

Chaudhary further took a swipe at Gandhi's political career, alleging that he had failed to establish himself as a leader over the past two decades. "The young prince, who has been a disaster for his own party for 20 years, is now calling his country a disaster! He's been failing to launch for 20 years himself, so he's taking his anger out on the country," he said.

Chaudhary also rejected Gandhi's assessment of the Indian economy, claiming that India's economic performance was attracting global attention. Questioning Gandhi's criticism of India on an international platform, Chaudhary asked who he was seeking to support by making such remarks.