Tripura's State Election Commission is finalizing preparations for the November 27 Urban Local Body elections, including polling staff training, EVM commissioning, and intensified security measures across the state to ensure a smooth voting process.

Tripura Election Commission Gears Up for ULB Polls on November 27

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 19 (ANI): The State Election Commission (SEC) has intensified preparations for the upcoming general elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Tripura, scheduled to be held on November 27, with polling personnel training, EVM commissioning and security arrangements being carried out to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of the elections.

State Election Secretary Anurag Sen said the Commission had already completed the basic preparations after assessing the requirements for polling day and counting day. The first phase of training for polling personnel has been completed, while the second round of training is scheduled to be held shortly, possibly within the next one or two days. Meanwhile, the commissioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) is being carried out by Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) from November 18 to 20. During the process, officials will identify machines suitable for polling, those to be kept in reserve and machines that will be excluded from the polling process due to technical issues or defects.

The Commission has also notified November 21 and 22 for Election Duty Voters (EDVs) to cast their votes through ballot papers at facilitation centres set up by the respective Returning Officers. Election personnel assigned duties during the polls will have to approach their concerned Returning Officers with Form 14 to obtain ballot papers and cast their votes before the actual polling day. These ballots will be counted on counting day before the counting of votes recorded through EVMs begins. The main polling process on November 27 will be conducted through EVMs.

On security arrangements, Sen said police authorities had taken all necessary measures to maintain law and order. Flag marches are being conducted across various urban local body areas, while night patrolling has been intensified to prevent troublemakers from creating disturbances during the election period. The Commission has also issued necessary administrative instructions to ensure the free, fair and smooth conduct of the elections.

Regarding the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), sen said the Commission, in consultation with police authorities, had already engaged 14 companies of Central Armed Forces currently stationed in Tripura. Additionally, around 25 more companies have been requisitioned from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Commission is awaiting a response. Further deployment of forces will be decided based on the security assessment. Meanwhile, Tripura Police and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) are preparing on a war footing to ensure the smooth and fearless conduct of the upcoming Urban Local Body elections. (ANI)