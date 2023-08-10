'When Jayalalithaa's saree was pulled off': Nirmala Sitharaman slams Opposition on Manipur violence

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the significance of addressing the issues faced by women in various regions, including Manipur, Delhi, and Rajasthan. However, she also directed the House's attention to a specific event that occurred on March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (August 10) invoked a distressing incident from the past involving the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa during the discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman underscored the significance of addressing the issues faced by women in various regions, including Manipur, Delhi, and Rajasthan. However, she also directed the House's attention to a specific event that occurred on March 25, 1989, in the Tamil Nadu assembly. At that time, Jayalalithaa, who was not yet the Chief Minister, faced humiliation when her saree was pulled by DMK members during a session where she held the position of the Leader of Opposition.

Sitharaman highlighted this incident as a poignant example of women's struggles in politics. She expressed, "Has the DMK forgotten Jayalalithaa? You pulled her saree, you demeaned her. That day Jayalalithaa took an oath that she will never come to the House unless she becomes the CM. Two years later, she returned as the CM of Tamil Nadu."

In response to MP Kanimozhi, Sitharaman also reminded the DMK of their role in witnessing Jayalalithaa's humiliation within the assembly.

