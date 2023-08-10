Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No-confidence motion Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Opposition, says 'clearing your mess'

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has officially verified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an appearance in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to address the no-confidence motion. The Opposition had persistently urged the Prime Minister to address the Manipur issue within the parliamentary proceedings.

    No-confidence motion Live Updates Day 3: No-trust vote debate in Parliament; Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to respond to the no-confidence motion presented by the Opposition parties, a move aimed at placing the government in a challenging position due to the ongoing turmoil in Manipur.

    Over the past two days, the Parliament has been a venue for intense discussions, with the Opposition asserting that the government is fostering significant discord in Manipur. In contrast, the government has stood by its actions, placing a strong emphasis on its welfare initiatives.

    Here are the latest developments:

    Chaos ensued within the Rajya Sabha as both the ruling and Opposition parties engaged in a dispute revolving around the discussions on Rules 267 and 176 within the Upper House. Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, stepped forward to address the subject matter.

    Leader of the House Piyush Goyal has expressed strong criticisms towards four members of the opposition who compelled him to visit the office of Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, despite Goyal initially extending an invitation to these four individuals. Goyal remarked, "This illustrates their mindset, despite my not instigating this action. I was approached to do so, and yet they claim they cannot visit my office."

    PMO Update: 

    At around 4 PM this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence.
     

    12:45 PM - UPA wasted an entire decade: Nirmala Sitharaman

    UPA wasted an entire decade because there was a lot of corruption and cronyism. Today, every crisis and adversity has been changed into a reform and an opportunity.

    12:50 PM - Raita saaf kr rhe hai: Nirmala Sitharaman attacks Opposition 

    We have realised that the banking sector needs to be healthy and therefore we took a lot of measures. Banks are able to work without political interference, they are working with professional integrity. 'Banks mein failaya hua aapka raita hum saaf kar rahe hai'.

    1:00 PM - 'Are they fighting among themselves?': Nirmala Sitharaman attacks INDIA

    Union finance minister took a jibe at the newly-formed INDIA coalotion and asked whether they are fighting among themselves, instead of fighting in unification. She gave the example of Karnataka health minister, a Congress leader, who was 'not impressed' after visiting the mohalla clinics in AAP-led Delhi government.

    1:20 PM - Nirmala Sitharaman reponds to Opposition MP's question on Sengol and Tamil Nadu

    Union minister Nirmila Sitharaman alleged that former Prime Minister used the Sengol, which is now installed in new Parliament, as 'walking stick'. She was responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi who raised issue over the Tamil culture and imposition of Hindi.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
