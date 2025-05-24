New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Calling for an increase in the speed of development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that if the Centre and all the States come together and work together like Team India, no goal is impossible.



The Prime Minister, who chaired the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, said Viksit Bharat (developed India) is the goal of every Indian and "when every state is Viksit, then Bharat will be Viksit". "This is the aspiration of its 140 crore citizens," he said.



"We should focus on one goal, to make Bharat Viksit by 2047. We should have the aim of making each State Viksit, each city Viksit, each Nagar Palika Viksit and each village Viksit. If we work on these lines, we will not have to wait till 2047 to become Viksit Bharat," he said, according to a post on X by Niti Aayog.



"We should work in a manner so that policies implemented bring change in the lives of common citizens. Only when people feel the change, it strengthens the change and transforms the change into a movement. We have a great opportunity as a team to fulfil the aspirations of 140 Crore people," he added.



The Prime Minister said the governments must work towards inclusion of women in work force. "We must make laws, policies so that they can be respectfully integrated in the workforce," he added.



According to posts by NITI Aayog on X, PM Modi said India is getting rapidly urbanized and the states should move towards future ready cities.



"We should work towards future ready cities. Growth, innovation and sustainability should be the engine for the development of our cities," he added.



He suggested that states should develop at least one tourist destination at par with global standards and by providing all facilities and infrastructure. One State: One Global Destination. "It would also lead to development of the neighbouring cities as tourist places," PM Modi said.



The theme of meeting was 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047".



The meeting provided a platform for the Centre and States and UTs to deliberate on measures to advance the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and build consensus on how States can be the building blocks for making India a developed nation.

Measures for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country were also deliberated in the meeting. (ANI)

