HAL assured investors that the Dubai Tejas crash will not affect its business or deliveries, calling it an “isolated occurrence” while fully supporting the investigation into the accident that killed Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

New Delhi: State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday assured its investors about having no impact its business operations, financial performance and future deliveries.

The clarification from the HAL came days after the light combat aircraft Tejas crashed at Dubai Air Show a high-profile aerobatic display which led to the killing of an ace fighter pilot — Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

“Isolated Occurrence,” Says HAL in Exchange Filing

The state-owned plane maker called the incident as “an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances.”

“The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation,” the HAL said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

“The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments.”

The Indian Air Force has constituted a committee of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, experts are of the opinion that an engine flameout could be a reason behind the tragedy.

Second Tejas Crash Since Induction in 2016

This is the second crash ever since the Tejas fighters are commissioned into the force in 2016. The first one was crashed in March 2024 at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan minutes after participating in a tri-services exercise.

The IAF said it deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.

A single-engine, 4.5-generation, delta-wing multirole Light Combat Aircraft, Tejas has been developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force.

Initially, the defence ministry had placed an order for 40 LCA Tejas Mk1, of which 38 have been inducted till now.

In 2021 and 2025, the ministry placed orders for 83 and 97 LCA Mk1A for the IAF. Once this new order is completed, along with the two aircraft of the first order, in the stipulated 15 years, the IAF will have 40 LCA Mk1, and over 180 LCA Mark-1A.