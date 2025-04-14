'His principles give strength to creation of 'Atmnirbhar, Viksit Bharat': PM Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasizing that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realizing the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch several development projects in Haryana today on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will travel to Hisar, where, at around 10:15 AM, he will flag off a commercial flight from Hisar to Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building. He will also address a public meeting.

At around 12:30 PM, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects in Yamuna Nagar and address the gathering on the occasion.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed.

On this day, people pay their respects to Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. 'Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

