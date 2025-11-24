UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari hit out at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for mocking PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision. Ansari claimed the Opposition is troubled by the government's focus on development and is resorting to personal attacks.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Monday criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2047 vision, saying the Opposition was uncomfortable with the Prime Minister's developmental agenda.

'Regrettable personal comments'

Reacting to Yadav's comments, Ansari, while speaking to ANI, said, "It is regrettable that Samajwadi Party leaders are making personal comments on PM Modi. What pledge is PM Modi carrying forward? PM Modi is carrying forward a dream of a developed India."

He said the Prime Minister's long-term roadmap aims to ensure that India emerges as a fully developed nation by 2047. "The work being carried out by PM Modi will take India to new heights of development, and by 2047, we will be developed. This is Modi's vision. This is his positive outlook on India," he added.

The Minister asserted that the Opposition was unable to accept the progress agenda. "This is the reason for the opposition's troubles, because the opposition never wanted India to become prosperous and happy," Ansari said.

Ansari added that SP leaders are so unsettled by the government's focus on "prosperity, happiness, employment and progress" that they have resorted to personal attacks.

'Will you survive till 2047?': Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, at a press conference on November 22, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the BJP's focus on 2047, saying, "The BJP is talking about 2047. They don't even read their own manifesto...Why 2047? Should they add another 100 years?" Will you survive till 2047?" in an apparent dig at PM Modi's vision of a developed India.

The "Viksit Bharat" initiative envisions a fully developed India by 2047, with economic growth, infrastructure development and national progress at its core.