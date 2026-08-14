Delhi Police's New Delhi Zone organised a Tiranga Rally from Vijay Chowk to India Gate ahead of the 80th Independence Day. The rally was part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to promote awareness and encourage public participation in celebrations.

Ahead of India's 80th Independence Day, Delhi Police's New Delhi Zone organised a Tiranga Rally on Friday under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The rally was held to promote awareness among the public about the national flag and encourage participation in the Independence Day celebrations.

The rally featured Police Control Room (PCR) vans and bikes and was organised along the route from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Spreading Awareness for Independence Day

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kharak Singh Rawat said that the rally was organised in connection with Independence Day and was aimed at spreading awareness among the public.

"Under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar-Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which carries Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message, we are holding a Tiranga Rally to raise awareness among every individual," Rawat said.

He said that the event was aligned with the Prime Minister's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' message, which encourages people to display the national flag at their homes.

"This Tiranga Yatra is being organised in connection with Independence Day. It aligns with our Honourable Prime Minister's message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. We are conducting this rally to raise awareness among the public," Rawat said.

He added that the rally route extended from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

According to Rawat, 25 Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPVs), along with their deployed personnel, were part of the rally.

About the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The Delhi Police organised the event ahead of August 15, when the country will celebrate its 80th Independence Day.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been associated with Independence Day celebrations and encourages citizens to hoist or display the Tricolour as part of the celebrations.

The rally at Kartavya Path and India Gate also saw police vehicles and bikes carrying the national flag as part of the campaign.

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India's independence. It stemmed from the thought that our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation thus became symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag. (ANI)