Samta Nagar Police in Mumbai busted a milk adulteration racket in Kandivali East, arresting a 48-year-old man. He was caught red-handed mixing impure water with branded milk. Police seized 74 litres of adulterated milk and other materials.

Police Raid and Seizure

The Samta Nagar Police have busted a major milk adulteration racket in Kandivali East, arresting a 48-year-old man red-handed while he was allegedly adulterating branded milk products for sale to the public.In an X post, the Mumbai Police said, "The Detection Squad of @SamtaNagarPS raided a residence in Kandivali East and caught a 48-year-old man red-handed while adulterating branded milk with impure water for sale." 🔸Samta Nagar Police bust milk adulteration racket; accused arrested red-handed! The Detection Squad of @SamtaNagarPS raided a residence in Kandivali East and caught a 48-year-old man red-handed while adulterating branded milk with impure water for sale. During the raid, 74… pic.twitter.com/0x9NRkDotr — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 13, 2026The Detection Squad of the Mumbai Police raided a residential premises in the area after receiving a tip-off about the alleged adulteration operation. During the raid, the police uncovered the illicit activity and apprehended the accused. The Mumbai Police recovered a substantial quantity of allegedly adulterated dairy products and materials used in the operation.

The seized items included 74 litres of milk bearing prominent labels, adulteration material allegedly used to dilute and alter the milk, and counterfeit empty pouches intended for packaging the products. "During the raid, 74 litres of adulterated milk bearing Amul and Gokul labels, along with adulteration material and counterfeit empty pouches, were seized," he said.

Legal Action and National Context

According to the Mumbai police, a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Food Safety and Standards Act, and the accused has been arrested. "Mumbai Police remains committed to protecting citizens from those who endanger public health," the post read.

Earlier on July 31, more than 40,000 food samples, including beverages and caffeinated drinks, were found to be non-conforming during 2025-26, while 1,918 convictions were recorded in cases related to food safety violations, the government informed Parliament.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav informed that 223,808 food samples were analysed during 2025-26. Of these, 40,023 samples were found to be non-conforming. The government said that 31,878 civil cases were decided with penalties, while 1,918 criminal convictions were recorded. It added that the figures are provisional and may change after further laboratory testing and court proceedings. The data covers enforcement action taken by State and Union Territory food safety authorities against non-conforming food products, including beverages and caffeinated beverages. (ANI)