Ahead of Independence Day, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the Tricolour at his residence and urged people across the state to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign while respecting flag rules.

In view of Independence Day, the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign has created a great buzz throughout the nation. In Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for greater participation from people and flying of the Tricolour from the residences of people.

Dhami flew the Tricolour flag at his official residence and encouraged the residents of the state to make the campaign a collective one to show their pride in their nation and their patriotism.

CM Dhami Flies Tricolour Flag at His Residence

The Chief Minister joined hands in the campaign by flying the Tricolour flag at his residence. He called upon people to fly the national flag from their residence, offices, and public places during the Independence Day. Dhami said that public participation was vital to make the campaign a success and reach more families in Uttarakhand.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ not just a Campaign

As per the Chief Minister, Har Ghar Tiranga is not merely a campaign but an expression of dedication towards their nation and pride. Dhami emphasized that the Tricolour is an emblem of India’s identity, self-respect, sacrifices, and valour. Moreover, Dhami said that citizens have an obligation to honour and respect the national flag.

A Call for Each Uttarakhand Family

According to Dhami, the campaign, which has been initiated as per the appeal of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, has turned out to be a citizen-based effort. In other words, he referred to the campaign as a way of bridging the gap between citizens and the larger nation-building process.

As far as the contribution of the state to the nation in terms of defence and services goes, the Chief Minister asked each family in the state to join in with enthusiasm. He said that through the participation of citizens, the state would be able to consolidate its tradition of patriotism and services to the nation.

Display National Flag According to the Code

Moreover, he also asked citizens to adhere to the Flag Code while hoisting the Tricolour. Dhami appealed to the citizens to make Har Ghar Tiranga a mass movement in order to ensure that the reverence towards the national flag will contribute to building up the spirit of unity, integrity, and nationalism in the run-up to Independence Day.