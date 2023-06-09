WFI chief Brij Bhushan breaks silence after minor wrestler's father admits filing 'false case'

Following their five-hour-long meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers decided to halt their protest till June 15 after they were assured that the probe against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh will be completed by June 15

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh on Friday (June 9) denied commenting on the recent media reports that claimed that the father of the minor wrestler deliberately filed a false police POCSO complaint against the WFI chief after his daughter was overlooked for the selection.

Refuting to speak on the matter, the outgoing WFI chief said that the matter is before the court, and it is the court's job to reveal the truth.

Speaking to a news agency, Brij Bhushan Singh said, "All the matters are before the court. The government has also assured the wrestlers that a chargesheet will be filed in connection to the case before June 15. Let the chargesheet be filed. I don't think I should say anything now."

Responding to the minor wrestler's sexual harassment allegations, the WFI chief said, "This is the court's job. Let's see what the court will decide in the matter."

The outgoing chief's comments came after several media reports stated that the minor wrestler's father admitted that he intentionally filed a false police complaint against the WFI chief as he wanted to take 'revenge' on the Federation president for the perceived injustice to the girl in Asian U17 championship trials.

Meanwhile, following their five-hour-long meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers decided to halt their protest till June 15 after they were assured that the probe against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed in connection to the case.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, "I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by 15th June and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by 30th June."

Accepting the demands of the wrestlers', the Union minister assured the protesting wrestlers that neither Singh nor his family member or close person will contest the election for the top post of the WFI, which is due to be held before June 30.