PM Modi reiterated his 'BEST Puducherry' mantra for Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism during a public address. He stated that this vision is now bearing fruit, citing the UT's good governance, rising per capita income, and high Coastal Progress Index.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised his earlier mantra of "BEST Puducherry," which stands for Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism, noting that the vision of the past 4.5 years is now bearing fruit. Addressing a public gathering in Puducherry, PM Modi described it as a land of Siddhar saints, poets, and freedom fighters, while recalling the contributions of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati and Shri Aurobindo, who inspired a new spiritual vision for the world and ignited the fire of nationalism in the country. "It is an honour to be here in Puducherry. This is the land of Siddhar saints, poets, and freedom fighters. This is where Mahakavi Subramanyam Bharti ignighted the fire of nationalism. From here, Shri Aurobindo gave a new spiritual vision for the whole world. Friends, when I came here earlier, I gave the mantra of 'best Puducherry.' BEST means Business, Education, Spirituality, and Tourism. In the last four and a half years, this vision is bearing fruits," the Prime Minister said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Good Governance and Development

He highlighted that Puducherry has witnessed good governance and development, while reflecting on its impressive rise in per capita income and achieving the highest Coastal Progress Index score in the country. "Puducherry has witnessed good governance and development. When the Centre and the UT work with the same vision and dedication, results are faster and better. Puducherry has shown impressive rise in per capita income. It has also achieved the highest Coastal Progress Index score in the country. Now, the double-engine NDA government will add more momentum to Puducherry's growth," he said.

Infrastructure Push

PM Modi also emphasised the national focus on infrastructure development, while highlighting the allocation of Rs 12 lakh crore in the recent Union Budget, calling it a step for the benefit of Puducherry people. "Across India, there is a great emphasis on building top-quality infrastructure. In this year's budget, we have set aside a record 12 lakh crore rupees for building infrastructure. This is also benefit the people of Puducherry. We included Puducherry under the special assistance to State for Capital Investment Scheme, which used to be only open for states," he said.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 2,700 crore in Puducherry.

NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Concluding his visit to Puducherry, PM Modi will also visit Madurai today to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign public meeting, with preparations currently underway in full swing across the city.

The public meeting is set to take place at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, where preparations, including stage construction and other arrangements, are being carried out by the officials and party workers.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugrate key central government infrastructure projects related to national highways and railways. These projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity and boosting economic development in Tamil Nadu and surrounding regions.

The visit comes as the NDA intensifies its campaign activities ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with senior leaders engaging with voters and addressing public meetings across the state. (ANI)