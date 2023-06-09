Petrol and Diesel Rate Today, 9 June: Check fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Petrol and Diesel Prices on June 9: Planning to refuel your car or bike? Check the petrol and diesel rate in your city before your head out. Fuel rates differ from state to state owing to factors like value-added tax (VAT), local taxes and freight charges.

On Friday, June 9, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The prices for these fuels are announced daily at 6 am and may differ across states due to factors like value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes.

In Chhattisgarh, petrol prices have risen by 50 paise and diesel prices by 49 paise. Bihar has witnessed an increase of 27 paise in petrol prices and 25 paise in diesel prices. Himachal Pradesh, Goa, and Karnataka have also experienced price hikes for both petrol and diesel. However, Maharashtra has seen a decrease of 52 paise in petrol prices and 50 paise in diesel prices. Jharkhand recorded a reduction of 30 paise in petrol prices and 29 paise in diesel prices. West Bengal witnessed a decrease of 46 paise in petrol prices and 43 paise in diesel prices. In Chennai, there has been a slight increase in petrol and diesel prices.

As of now, petrol is priced at Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is available at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 106.31 and diesel is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre. Kolkata has petrol priced at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Chennai has petrol at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

Fuel prices in India are determined by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These prices are updated daily based on the international crude oil rates.

How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices?

To check petrol and diesel prices city-wise, customers can also use SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS with RSP and their city code to 9224992249, BPCL customers can send an SMS to 9223112222 with RSP and their city code, and HPCL consumers can know the prices by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

Why do Fuel Prices Vary Across States?

The variation in fuel prices across states is due to factors like VAT, freight charges, and local taxes. The rates are announced daily and are subject to these regional criteria.

Let us take a look at petrol, and diesel prices in some other cities on June 9, 2023

Mumbai

Petrol Price: Rs 106.31

Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

Bengaluru

Petrol Price: Rs 101.94

Diesel Price: Rs 87.89

Noida

Petrol Price: Rs 96.53

Diesel Price: Rs 89.71

Chennai

Petrol Price: Rs 102.86

Diesel Price: Rs 94.46

Kolkata

Petrol Price: Rs 106.03

Diesel Price: Rs 92.76

Gurugram

Petrol Price: Rs 96.84

Diesel Price: Rs 89.72

Lucknow

Petrol Price: Rs 96.47

Diesel Price: Rs 89.56

Chandigarh

Petrol Price: Rs 96.20

Diesel Price: Rs 84.26