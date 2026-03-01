A massive explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur has resulted in at least 15 deaths and 18 critical injuries. Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar confirmed 10-12 bodies were recovered, with rescue and investigation operations underway.

10-12 Bodies Recovered, Says Nagpur Collector

Nagpur Collector Vipin Itankar on Sunday confirmed that 10 to 12 dead bodies were recovered, and expert teams are working at the site to ascertain the cause of the incident after a massive explosion at SBL Energy Limited in the district left at least 15 people dead and 18 others critically injured.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This blast took place when 30-35 people were working in the morning shift. We have received confirmation of about 10-12 bodies, and the SDRF NDRF teams are working to recover the bodies, shifting the injured to the hospital, deciphering the cause of the incident...which will be known within one hour... We have cleared the entire area, and the experts are working here..."

Police Confirm 15 Deaths, Investigation Underway

At least 15 people were killed, and 18 people sustained critical injuries following an explosion at SBL Energy Limited in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (Nagpur Rural) Harssh Poddar confirmed the casualties and said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The explosion occurred at the premises of SBL Energy Limited under the Nagpur Rural police jurisdiction.

The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. Senior police officials and other authorities have reached the spot, and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)