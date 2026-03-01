PM Modi highlighted Puducherry's potential as a medical tourism hub, noting its nine medical colleges. He stressed that healthcare is a top priority and announced upgrades to JIPMER and new Critical Care Blocks to enhance healthcare capacity.

Puducherry as a Medical Tourism Hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the potential of Puducherry to emerge as a major medical tourism hub, pointing out that the region already has nine medical colleges.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister stressed that a nation's progress depends on the health of its people. He said healthcare remains a top priority for the government, guided by the principle that services must be accessible, available, and affordable for all. He noted that the Ayushman Bharat Yojana is already benefiting crores of families across the country.

"Any nation can progress only when its human capital is healthy; that's why healthcare remains our foremost priority. We believe that healthcare should be accessible, available and affordable to all. Ayushman Bharat Scheme is already fulfilling the vision for crores of families across India. No citizen of Puducherry should be forced to travel far for treatment. Instead, we want people from other regions to come here to heal. I strongly believe that Puducherry can become a medical tourism hub. It already has nine medical colleges," the Prime Minister said.

Healthcare Infrastructure Upgrades

"The modernisation of the Regional Cancer Centre at JIPMER will further expand healthcare capacity. Today, the foundation stone has been laid for three Critical Care Blocks for critically ill patients under PM-ABHIM," PM Modi said.

Boosting Connectivity and Infrastructure

"Connectivity is the backbone of progress. We are focusing on both, on rural and urban infra. On the one hand, hundreds of kilometres of rural roads are being built. They are improving connectivity for students, farmers and small businesses. At the same time, we are also working to ensure the decongestion of Puducherry. We have announced projects worth Rs 1000 crore in Puducherry town. This includes a flyover worth Rs 140 crore," said PM Modi.

He asserted that upgrades to the East Coast Road and the Grand Southern Trunk Road are expected to reduce travel time between Puducherry and Chennai to about 1.5 to 2 hours.

Focus on Tourism and Connectivity

"Connectivity to Chennai is being improved through an upgrade in the East Coast Road and grand southern trunk road. Travel time between Puducherry and Chennai will reduce to about 1.5 - 2 hours. Tourism is one of Puducherry's greatest strengths. As a weekend destination, it already attracts thousands of travellers. Trains and flights are always full. It's because of the warmth of the people of Puducherry. With investment in spiritual tourism, eco tourism and health tourism, we are taking new heights," PM Modi said.

Empowering Youth Through Education

Focusing on youth empowerment, the Prime Minister said strengthening education and skills is essential for growth, adding that at the National Institute of Technology, Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and upgraded hospital facilities will boost technical education.

"A strong and empowered youth is the foundation of our growth. We are working to support the dreams. At NIT Karaikal, the new Dr APJ Abdul Kalam engineering block and modern hospital facilities will strengthen technical education for many students. Infra upgrades have been done in Puducherry University," said PM Modi.

NDA Intensifies Election Campaign

Concluding his visit to Puducherry, PM Modi will also visit Madurai today to participate in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign public meeting, with preparations currently underway in full swing across the city.

The public meeting is set to take place at the Mandela Nagar grounds near the Ring Road, where preparations, including stage construction and other arrangements, are being carried out by the officials and party workers.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also inaugrate key central government infrastructure projects related to national highways and railways. These projects are aimed at strengthening connectivity and boosting economic development in Tamil Nadu and surrounding regions.

The visit comes as the NDA intensifies its campaign activities ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with senior leaders engaging with voters and addressing public meetings across the state. (ANI)