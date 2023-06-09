Massive fire engulfs Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar building; several trapped persons rescued safely: WATCH

Zaveri Bazar building fire: The MFB declared the building blaze a Level III fire around 3:25 am on Friday (June 9), highlighting the severity of the situation. The fire was initially contained within the lower floors of the building but quickly spread to the upper six floors.

A fire broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area in the early hours on June 9. It is reportedly said that about 80 percent of the house was burnt to ashes. The fire brigade team is continuously engaged in efforts to control the fire.

According to reports, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1:38 am. Prompt action were taken by the fire department, resulting in the safe evacuation of approximately 50-60 trapped individuals.

Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

It is also said that the fire has severely affected the ground, first, second, third, fourth, and fifth floors of the building. Currently, over 12 fire tenders are involved in the firefighting operations.

Upon arrival at the building located in Kalbadevi's China Bazar, the MFB declared the blaze a Level III fire around 3:25 am highlighting the severity of the situation. The fire was initially contained within the lower floors of the building but quickly spread to the upper six floors.

Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, live-in partner arrested

The intense heat caused a part of the ceiling on the first and second floors, as well as a portion of the staircase, to collapse. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

The swift rescue operation initiated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, utilizing the adjacent building's staircase, evacuated approximately 50-60 trapped individuals. The firefighters were seen exhibiting exemplary courage and professionalism while carrying out the rescue mission.