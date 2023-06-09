Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Massive fire engulfs Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar building; several trapped persons rescued safely: WATCH

    Zaveri Bazar building fire: The MFB declared the building blaze a Level III fire around 3:25 am on Friday (June 9), highlighting the severity of the situation. The fire was initially contained within the lower floors of the building but quickly spread to the upper six floors.

    Massive fire engulfs Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar building; several trapped persons rescued safely: WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    A fire broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area in the early hours on June 9. It is reportedly said that about 80 percent of the house was burnt to ashes. The fire brigade team is continuously engaged in efforts to control the fire.

    According to reports, the incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1:38 am. Prompt action were taken by the fire department, resulting in the safe evacuation of approximately 50-60 trapped individuals.

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

    It is also said that the fire has severely affected the ground, first, second, third, fourth, and fifth floors of the building. Currently, over 12 fire tenders are involved in the firefighting operations.

    Upon arrival at the building located in Kalbadevi's China Bazar, the MFB declared the blaze a Level III fire around 3:25 am highlighting the severity of the situation. The fire was initially contained within the lower floors of the building but quickly spread to the upper six floors.

    Gruesome murder in Mumbai; 32-year-old hacked to pieces, live-in partner arrested

    The intense heat caused a part of the ceiling on the first and second floors, as well as a portion of the staircase, to collapse. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

    The swift rescue operation initiated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade, utilizing the adjacent building's staircase, evacuated approximately 50-60 trapped individuals. The firefighters were seen exhibiting exemplary courage and professionalism while carrying out the rescue mission.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York anr

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York

    Kerala news LIVE 9 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team land in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge snt

    Body parts boiled in cooker, half-burnt bones kept in buckets: Gory details of gruesome Mumbai murder emerge

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against WFI chief Brij Bhushan snt

    SHOCKING twist: Father of minor wrestler admits filing false sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Situation calm in Manipur; Security forces secure NH37, recover 35 weapons and war-like stores

    Recent Stories

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York anr

    Loka Kerala Sabha: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team arrive in New York

    Transformers Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen MAH

    Transformers: Rise of the Beasts: 7 reasons to watch Optimus Prime, Bumblebee on big screen

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details vma

    Why is Selena Gomez being attacked by trolls for her 'sweatshirt' photos? Know details

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details AJR

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details

    Kerala news LIVE 9 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: CM Pinarayi Vijayan, team land in New York for Loka Kerala Sabha

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon