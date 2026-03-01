Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude for the public's 'full blessings' during the BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He said people are thanking him for providing land rights, jobs, and taking action against illegal infiltrators.

CM Expresses Gratitude for Public Support

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday expressed his gratitude for the "full blessings" of the people during day 2 of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Jan Ashirwad Yatra in view of preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls. The Chief Minister noted that people of the State are openly thanking him for providing land rights and employment over the last five years.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I thank the people of Assam very much. Last night it went on till 12:30, and there were people everywhere. The public gave their full blessings," Sarma told mediapersons here.

'Will Evict All Illegal Encroachers'

The Assam Chief Minister further said, "We want to send a strong message that we will evict all illegal encroachers. I never thought people will come out in such large numbers. People are acknowledging what we did in the past five years, and I hope people will give us a strong mandate this time. A lot of people meet me, saying they got a job or a land or thank me for taking strict action against illegal infiltrators. People are supporting us."

Jan Ashirwad Yatra Details

Sarma had on Saturday officially kicked off the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district. Initiating the first phase of the march, the Chief Minister had sought the support of the public for the party's future endeavours.

The yatra began at the Gupteshwar Temple, aiming to connect with one lakh people daily. The party has already announced an eight-day initial phase of the programme, which will continue until March 9. According to the State BJP, through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming assembly elections.

BJP Launches Election Songs

Earlier, Sarma launched the BJP's "Election Songs" for the assembly poll campaign. During a programme held at the BJP State Headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, three "Election Songs" for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 campaign were officially released by the Chief Minister. (ANI)