West Bengal schools, colleges to reopen from February 3 as COVID cases decline

As the state's COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, the West Bengal government has allowed schools and colleges to resume for classes 8 to 12 on February 3. Earlier, during a news conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes would resume on February 3, 2022.

"Nothing can be shut down permanently," Banerjee said at a news conference following a Cabinet meeting. "The number of Covid-19 instances has now dropped. As a result of negotiations with the state education department, it has been determined to open schools, colleges, and universities throughout the state," she continued.

While schools in West Bengal will resume classes eight through 12 on Thursday, the state government has issued a notice for open-air learning sessions from pre-primary to class seven in every area beginning February 7 due to the pandemic scenario. The project, dubbed 'Paray Sikshalay' (education centre in your neighbourhood), will include elements such as polishing vocabulary and arithmetic abilities, storytelling, rhymes, song and dance, and lessons in appropriate disciplines, according to a notification released by the school education department.

According to the notification published on Tuesday, classes will be held in two halves - from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - while according to Covid safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state administration has announced the relaxation of regulations for zoos, parks, museums, and tourism attractions. Popular tourist attractions, including zoos, museums, and parks, will operate at 75% capacity beginning Thursday. The government also stated that there would be no restrictions on incoming flights from any city in the nation, except Bengaluru, provided the passenger is either completely vaccinated or has had an RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours of the flight's departure.

