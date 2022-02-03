  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal schools, colleges to reopen from February 3 as COVID cases decline

    While schools in West Bengal will resume classes eight through 12 on Thursday, the state government has issued a notice for open-air learning sessions from pre-primary to class seven in every area beginning February 7 due to the pandemic scenario.

    West Bengal schools colleges to reopen from February 3 as COVID cases decline gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    West Bengal, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    As the state's COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, the West Bengal government has allowed schools and colleges to resume for classes 8 to 12 on February 3. Earlier, during a news conference, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes would resume on February 3, 2022.

    "Nothing can be shut down permanently," Banerjee said at a news conference following a Cabinet meeting. "The number of Covid-19 instances has now dropped. As a result of negotiations with the state education department, it has been determined to open schools, colleges, and universities throughout the state," she continued.

    While schools in West Bengal will resume classes eight through 12 on Thursday, the state government has issued a notice for open-air learning sessions from pre-primary to class seven in every area beginning February 7 due to the pandemic scenario. The project, dubbed 'Paray Sikshalay' (education centre in your neighbourhood), will include elements such as polishing vocabulary and arithmetic abilities, storytelling, rhymes, song and dance, and lessons in appropriate disciplines, according to a notification released by the school education department.
    According to the notification published on Tuesday, classes will be held in two halves - from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - while according to Covid safety guidelines.

    Meanwhile, the state administration has announced the relaxation of regulations for zoos, parks, museums, and tourism attractions. Popular tourist attractions, including zoos, museums, and parks, will operate at 75% capacity beginning Thursday. The government also stated that there would be no restrictions on incoming flights from any city in the nation, except Bengaluru, provided the passenger is either completely vaccinated or has had an RT-PCR test performed within 72 hours of the flight's departure. 

    Also Read | Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

    Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Schools to reopen from February 1, no night curfew from January 28

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' - ADT

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

    UP Election 2022: Women of Mathura say talk of development not temple or mosque

    UP Election 2022: Women of Mathura say talk of development not temple or mosque

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy - ADT

    Telangana CM KCR's 'Dress for Elections' jibe at PM Modi triggers controversy

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem gcw

    TMC chief Mamata Banerjee summoned by Mumbai court for allegedly disrespecting national anthem

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person video goes viral ex IPS officer urges for disciplinary action gcw

    UP policeman kicks an elderly person, video goes viral; ex-IPS officer urges for disciplinary action

    Recent Stories

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' - ADT

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'

    Is WFH stressing your eyes? Watching mobile phone hurting your eyes? Here are 8 tips to reduce the eye strain RCB

    Is WFH stressing your eyes? Watching mobile phone hurting your eyes? Here are 8 tips to reduce the eye strain

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive

    Ukraine Russia faceoff Biden deploys 3,000 troops to support allies

    Ukraine-Russia faceoff: Biden deploys 3,000 troops; taps India, other allies for fuel if conflict erupts

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Video Icon
    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC needs to learn how to finish the matches - Kino Sanchez on FC Goa draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs OFC: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Some of FC Goa players need to step up a bit and try to give more - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon