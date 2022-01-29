  • Facebook
    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

    The much-anticipated decision of easing all kinds on Covid curbs and decision on schools in Bengaluru was taken on Saturday by the Karnataka government. 
     

    Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31
    Bengaluru, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 2:06 PM IST
    From removing night curfew to reopening of schools to knocking off 50 per cent of seat occupancy rules in bars, malls, theaters hotels and public places, the Karnataka government has lifted all Covid-19 curbs .

    The decision was taken after the emergency meeting at CM Basavaraj Bommai's official residence. Revenue Minister R Ashoka after the meeting made an official announcement regarding the easing restrictions which will come into effect from Monday.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
