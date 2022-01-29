Karnataka eases COVID curbs: Schools in Bengaluru to reopen, night curfew to be lifted from January 31

The much-anticipated decision of easing all kinds on Covid curbs and decision on schools in Bengaluru was taken on Saturday by the Karnataka government.

From removing night curfew to reopening of schools to knocking off 50 per cent of seat occupancy rules in bars, malls, theaters hotels and public places, the Karnataka government has lifted all Covid-19 curbs .

The decision was taken after the emergency meeting at CM Basavaraj Bommai's official residence. Revenue Minister R Ashoka after the meeting made an official announcement regarding the easing restrictions which will come into effect from Monday.