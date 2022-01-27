  • Facebook
    Tamil Nadu: Schools to reopen from February 1, no night curfew from January 28

    The new laws limit the number of guests allowed at weddings to 100, while funerals are limited to 50. Worship centres will be permitted to remain open on all days.
     

    First Published Jan 27, 2022, 9:01 PM IST
    Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu will reopen on February 1 after being closed owing to worries over coronavirus outbreaks, the state administration stated on Thursday. The night curfew was also be lifted from January 28. The state education department has approved physical education sessions at schools and universities that adhere to Covid guidelines. The ban on play schools and nursery schools, on the other hand, will remain in effect. As part of further relaxing restrictions, the state administration has agreed to end the Sunday lockdown, which was introduced in response to an increase in COVID cases.

    The new laws limit the number of guests allowed at weddings to 100, while funerals are limited to 50. Meanwhile, worship centres will be permitted to remain open on all days. The current 50% occupancy limitations for restaurants, hairdressers, movies, gyms, and yoga centres will be maintained. There will be no cultural or community activities or exhibitions sponsored by the government or private organisations. Textile and jewellery stores can operate at half capacity, according to the state administration. The prohibition on public meetings, including cultural, political, and social events, will be maintained, according to the state administration.

    The order comes as the state reports 28,515 new COVID-19 cases and 53 fatalities on Thursday. According to the report, a total of 28,620 patients were discharged. On Thursday, 5,591 positive cases were reported from Chennai, 1,696 from Chengalpattu, 3,629 from Coimbatore, 1,314 from Erode, 1,431 from Salem, and 1,877 from Tiruppur.

    Earlier in the day, CM Stalin presided over a meeting in the Secretariat to assess the COVID-19 and Omicron condition throughout the State. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu, and other top officials.

