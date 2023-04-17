West Bengal school job scam case: SC stays CBI, ED probe against TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

It also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the high court that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such "interrogation should be made soon."

The Supreme Court on Monday (April 17) has agreed to list Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's plea on April 24 and granting relief against Calcutta High Court's April 13 order directing the West Bengal police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the school jobs-for-bribes scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwalam, which decided to hear the plea on April 24.

After Atiq Ahmed, will Guddu Muslim be next? All eyes on expert bomb maker involved in Umesh Pal murder

It also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the high court that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such "interrogation should be made soon."

"The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr AM Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee," the apex court ordered.

"List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order," the court ordered.

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers, condition stable; probe on

On April 13, the Calcutta High Court had passed a slew of directions, asking the police not to lodge FIRs on complaints against officers of the CBI or the ED who are investigating the educational recruitment scam of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education without its permission.

It had asked the central agencies to probe the role of state TMC leaders in the case. Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for the TMC leaders, had sought an urgent hearing on the plea challenging the high court order in the case.