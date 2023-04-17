Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Atiq Ahmed, will Guddu Muslim be next? All eyes on expert bomb maker involved in Umesh Pal murder

    "Main baat ye hai ki Guddu Muslim..." Ashraf could not finish his statement as Atiq Ahmad was shot in the head. The next shot was for Ashraf and what they were going to reveal about Guddu Muslim remains unknown.

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    Guddu Muslim is one of the main killers involved in Umesh Pal's murder. This gangster was caught on cam hurling bombs at Umesh Pal and two cops. Guddu Muslim is an expert in making country-made bombs and has worked with several dons in UP and Bihar.

    It is reportedly said that Guddu Muslim could assemble a bomb while sitting on a bike using materials, he used to carry with him.

    Recently, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed by three shooters in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as they were giving statements to the media.

    But who is Guddu Muslim?

    Like Atiq, Ashraf and son Asad, Guddu Muslim is also an accused of the Umesh Pal murder case. He is the most-wanted assailant in Uttar Pradesh.

    It is reportedly said that Guddu Muslim was allegedly sheltered by Atiq Ahmad's brother-in-law Akhlaw Ahmad who was also involved in Umesh Pal murder. Guddu has a long criminal history in Allahabad. He was a crude bomb maker and is also known as Guddu bambaj.

    In Umesh Pal murder case, Guddu Muslim was the person who threw the bomb from the bike at Umesh Pal.

    Guddu was born in Allahabad and was sent to Lucknow as he got associated with the crime world at a very young age. However, in Lucknow, he got involved in bigger crimes. In 1997, Guddu was arrested on the charges of murdering a teacher of Lucknow's La Martinere School. He was later released in want of evidence.

    Involvement in several crimes made Guddu flee Uttar Pradesh as he was already wanted by the police. He escaped to Bihar but was arrested in 2001.

    On Sunday, Maharashtra Police said that Uttar Pradesh STF had gone to Nashik in Maharashtra in search of Guddu Muslim. The UP Police had received information about Guddu Muslim hiding in Nashik.

    Last Updated Apr 17, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
