Chaturvedi on 'Mother of All Deals'

In a post on X, MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the first MEA Consultative Committee meeting of 2026, chaired by Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, discussed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), touted as the "mother of all FTA deals". The meeting highlighted the strong growth of the India-EU partnership, with discussions on enhancing trade and investment ties. The committee also requested an update on the interim US-India trade deal.

"Attended the first MEA Consultative Committee meeting of 2026 under the chairmanship of Hon. Foreign Minister of India, which was on the mother of all FTA deals that is the India-EU deal. While we discussed the strong growth of India - EU partnership also requested Hon. Foreign Minister to brief the committee on the interim US-India trade deal. Thank you Hon MEA @DrSJaishankarji and @MEAIndia," Chaturvedi posted.

Jaishankar Highlights Strong Partnership

"Held the first Consultative Committee meeting of 2026 on India - EU relations. Discussed the strong momentum of India - EU partnership and its mutually beneficial aspects across a range of sectors including trade, technology, security and mobility. Thank all MPs for their active participation," Jaishankar posted.

Significance of Trade Negotiations

The meeting assumes significance as India continues to negotiate crucial trade agreements with major global partners, including the European Union and the United States.