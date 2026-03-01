Emirates has cancelled several flights from Chennai due to escalating Gulf tensions, stranding passengers. The conflict has also led to 13 flight cancellations from Bengaluru and Kolkata, impacting multiple airlines and international travel.

Emirates Flights Disrupted at Chennai Airport

Flight operations of Emirates from Chennai International Airport were disrupted following escalating tensions and reported conflict in parts of the Gulf region. According to airport sources, several Emirates flights scheduled to depart from Chennai were cancelled as a precautionary measure due to airspace restrictions and safety concerns.

The cancellations have affected passengers bound for international destinations, including Dubai and Mid East countries. Passengers were seen waiting at the airport terminals seeking clarification on rescheduling options. Many expressed concern over missed connections to European and other international cities via Dubai, a major transit hub for long-haul flights.

Airport authorities have advised travellers to stay in touch with the airline for further updates regarding revised schedules and alternative arrangements. Emirates is expected to issue an official statement regarding the duration of the suspension and passenger assistance measures. Meanwhile, officials at Chennai International Airport are coordinating with airline representatives to manage the situation and assist affected passengers. Further updates are awaited as the situation in the Gulf region continues to evolve.

Widespread Cancellations in Bengaluru, Kolkata

On Saturday, as many as 13 flights have been cancelled from Bengaluru and Kolkata, amid the escalating US-Israel conflict with Iran that has disrupted air connectivity to and from the Middle East, severely impacting operations at Kolkata and Bengaluru airports.

Kolkata Airport Impact

At Kolkata airport, four outbound international flights were cancelled without prior notice to several passengers. The affected services included Emirates flight EK 573 to Dubai, Qatar Airways flight QR 541 to Doha, Air Arabia flight 3L 167 to Abu Dhabi, and one Etihad Airways flight EY 221 to Abu Dhabi. Passengers who arrived at the airport were informed of the cancellations on-site, leadin got distress and inconvenience. Several foreign nationals were also among those affected.

Bengaluru Airport Impact

In Bengaluru, nine arrivals from Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah and Dubai were cancelled at the Kempegowda International Airport. Flights operated by IndiGo, Air India Express and Emirates were among those impacted. The cancelled flights at Bengaluru airport include, Air India Express flight IX 866 from Abu Dhabi, another Air India Express flight IX 864 from Dammam, IndiGo flight 6E 54 from Riyadh, IndiGo flight 6E 78 from Jeddah, IndiGo flight 6E 1486 from Dubai, IndiGo flight 6E 1409 from Abu Dhabi, IndiGo flight 6E 1302 from Doha, Emirates flight EK 568 from Dubai, and Emirates flight EK 566 from Dubai. (ANI)