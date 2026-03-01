A man, Nikhil Ahakhe, allegedly died by suicide in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, after shooting himself on Saturday night. Officials reported he had gone to a friend's house to meet the friend's sister-in-law, whom he knew from before.

Victim identified, preliminary details emerge

As per CSP Deepika Shinde, the victim was identified as Nikhil Ahakhe, who had come to stay in a house of an individual named Vinay. The official informed that the victim shot himself as he had come to meet Vinay's sister-in-law, adding that the three knew each other previously.

"Nikhil Ahakhe, a resident of Betul district, had come to the house of a man named Vinay...He shot himself after coming here. The police are investigating the prima facie reason...Vinay's sister-in-law is a resident of Betul, and the two (Nikhil Ahakhe and Vinay's sister-in-law) knew each other previously...He had come here to meet her and shot himself," the official said.

