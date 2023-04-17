Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot by unidentified attackers, condition stable; probe on

Punjab BJP SC morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot by an unidentified assailant at his house in Amritsar on Sunday. Police said the condition of the leader is stable.

BJP leader Balwinder Gill was shot at in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Sunday night and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The two bike-borne assassins approached at Gill's residence in Jyotisar, Jandiala Guru, and started shooting at him. Gill is the general secretary of the BJP SC Morcha. He was taken urgently to the neighbourhood KD Hospital, where he is now receiving care.

Two youths, with their faces covered, arrived outside Gill’s house on a motorbike and asked his daughter to call him. When his daughter called out to Gill, he stepped out of the house, and the assailants started firing at him.

Gill was busy with the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-elections. He had had lately returned from Jalandhar, where he had campaigned alongside senior politician Kewal Kumar. In Amritsar, Kumar had dropped him off in front of his home before leaving.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. Satinder Singh, an SSP for Amritsar Rural, arrived there as well. Despite the assailants' attempts to conceal their faces, the police began reviewing the CCTV footage to identify them. He stated they are unable to provide any other details at this time but that the offender would be apprehended by the police shortly.

"A manhunt has been launched. So far it seems that there was only one assailant. The theory of the bike is being investigated," the officer said.

Police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Arms Act.. BJP leaders have condemned the incident.