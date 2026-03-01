A firecracker unit explosion in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, has claimed 18 lives, with many others critically injured. Minister Nara Lokesh offered condolences and support, while CM Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring the rescue and relief efforts.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday expressed shock and condolences, assuring support to the affected families and medical treatment for the injured after multiple lives were lost in Kakinada's firecracker unit explosion. On X, he wrote," I am deeply shocked to learn of the explosion at the firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota Mandal, Kakinada District. The tragedy of several people losing their lives is beyond words. I offer my condolences to the deceased. The coalition government will stand by the families of the deceased. We will ensure better medical treatment for the injured."

18 Dead, Several Critical

18 people have died after a fire broke out in a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Kakinada district. The condition of several injured persons is reported to be critical.

CM Naidu Reviews Situation

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spoke with officials regarding the Kakinada accident.

The CM reviewed the explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Vetlapalem, Samarlakota Mandal, Kakinada district. He inquired about the causes of the accident and the ongoing rescue and relief operations at the site.

Officials informed that around 20 people were working at Surya Fire Works where the accident occurred.

The CM expressed grief over the large number of firecracker workers losing their lives.

Naidu directed ministers and senior officials to visit the accident site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)