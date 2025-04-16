West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the recent violence in the state over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it a "pre-planned conspiracy" to incite unrest and destabilise her government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, in a veiled attack, accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the recent violence in the state over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it a "pre-planned conspiracy" to incite unrest and destabilise her government.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in Shah, Mamata said, “The Centre must answer—this was not spontaneous violence, it was designed.” Countering opposition allegations of TMC’s involvement in the clashes, she argued, “Had we been involved, why would the homes of our own leaders be attacked?”

Her remarks come amid a spike in tensions and communal flare-ups in parts of Bengal, with the ruling party insisting it is being unfairly targeted for political gain.

Jangipur Superintendent of Police Ananda Roy told ANI on Wednesday that the situation in Murshidabad is steadily returning to normal after the recent bout of violence. "A total of 273 accused have been arrested so far. The situation is under control and improving by the minute. Shops are open, and people are moving about freely. It is almost back to normal," Roy stated.

He added that displaced residents have begun returning home. "The day before yesterday, around 20 people returned from the Malda shelter home. Today, six more families came back. The rest are expected to return soon," he said.

On the murder of a father and son that triggered part of the unrest, Roy confirmed that multiple people have been detained and investigations are ongoing.

Amid ongoing tensions in West Bengal, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a sharp attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government, accusing the TMC of fostering a culture of hostility towards central security forces and enabling political violence.

"Abusing uniformed forces has become part of TMC’s DNA," Poonawalla alleged. "Be it the Army, BSF, CRPF, CAPF, NIA, NSG or the NSA—no institution is spared. This is not criticism; this is a deliberate, repeated pattern."

Referring to the recent direction from the Calcutta High Court to deploy central forces in Murshidabad, he said, "The court’s order reflects the complete loss of trust in the Bengal Police, which has become a tool for political violence since Mamata Banerjee came to power."

Poonawalla further claimed that the Mamata government was shielding those behind the violence. "This is nothing short of state-sponsored violence—targeted attacks on Hindus are taking place, and the administration is protecting the perpetrators instead of the victims," he said.

The comments come amid rising political tension and allegations of communal targeting in Murshidabad, which has seen unrest in the aftermath of the Waqf (Amendment) Act fallout.