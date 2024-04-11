West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaffirms opposition to CAA, NRC at Eid prayer gathering

She further cautioned the gathering against attempts to incite riots during elections. "We will not accept the CAA, NRC, Uniform Civil Code… During elections, some people will try to engineer riots. Don't fall prey to the plot," she said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (April 11) reiterated her firm stance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during an Eid prayer gathering in Kolkata. Addressing the crowd, she stressed the importance of unity and warned against falling prey to divisive agendas during elections.

"Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month... We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony in all religions. Your safety, your life...," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee's remarks come amid ongoing debates over the implementation of the contentious citizenship laws. The West Bengal Chief Minister has previously declared her opposition to the CAA, warning residents against applying for citizenship under its provisions.

Her statements also follow Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent criticism of her stance on the CAA, accusing her of misleading the public and facilitating infiltrators for political gain. Shah urged refugees to apply for citizenship without fear, emphasising the government's commitment to their cause.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, implemented by the Centre in March, aims to expedite citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014.