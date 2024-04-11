Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Former IAS officer gifts Ramcharitmanas in gold, silver worth Rs 5 crore to Ram Lalla ahead of Ram Navami

    The epic poem of Goswami Tulsidas, the 'Ramcharitmanas' made of gold was gifted to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by former IAS officer Subramanian Lakshminarayanan and his wife Saraswathy ahead of the Ram Navami celebration.

    Former IAS officer gifts Ramcharitmanas in gold, silver worth Rs 5 crore to Ram Lalla ahead of Ram Navami anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    Ayodhya: Ahead of the Ram Navami, former IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh, Subramanian Lakshminarayanan and his wife Saraswathy gifted Ram Lalla in Ayodhya the revered poem Ramacharitmanas made out of gold. It has been placed close to Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple. The Ramcharitmanas gifted to Lord Ram are made of gold, silver and copper. Estimated at a value of Rs 4.5-5 crore, it was handed over to the Ram temple trust by Lakshminarayanan on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

    His wife, Saraswathy, has played a crucial role in shaping the exquisite epic crafted from pure 24-carat gold. Composed by Goswami Tulsidas, the 147-kg book was divided into multiple bundles for ease of transportation and assembly at the temple.

    The 522 gold-plated pages were transported in bundles containing 20-25 pages each, arriving separately in Ayodhya. Once all pages were collected, they were bound together. The text was meticulously crafted onto gold metal sheets using ultraviolet printing technology.

    Even though copper served as the foundation metal, gold and silver were seamlessly combined to produce the best metallic sheets, or pages, with a thickness of one millimetre each.

    Private jewellers from Chennai were commissioned to create a special stand for the book to be placed upon when it was to be read before the lord. The entire process, including research and compilation of the text, took eight months to achieve perfection. The epic poem, compiled in Awadhi, consists of 10,902 verses, mirroring the version gifted by the couple.
     

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam necessary, says Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran anr

    Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam necessary, says Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud snt

    Mumbai police arrests Vaibhav Pandya, stepbrother of Hardik Pandya, for alleged Rs 4.3 crore business fraud

    Haryana some dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh gcw

    Haryana: 6 dead after school bus carrying children overturns in Mahendragarh

    BJP candidate Khagen Murmu kisses woman during campaigning in West Bengal's Malda, sparks row TMC reacts gcw

    BJP candidate Khagen Murmu kisses woman during campaigning in West Bengal's Malda, sparks row

    Recent Stories

    Considering Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    'Considering' Australia's request to drop charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange: Joe Biden

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    TN woman bows down before PM Modi's poster, prays for his win in LS polls; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Maidaan LEAKED: Ajay Devgn's film is OUT on TamilRockers, and more RBA

    Maidaan LEAKED: Ajay Devgn's film OUT on TamilRockers, Filmyzilla

    Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam necessary, says Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran anr

    Renaming Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathi Vattam necessary, says Wayanad BJP candidate K Surendran

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT snt

    IPL 2024: RR skipper Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in clash against GT

    Recent Videos

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon