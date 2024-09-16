Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Junior Doctors meeting conclude after 2 hours in Kalighat

    The meeting between junior doctors and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence lasted for nearly two hours. Currently, the process of writing and signing the minutes of the meeting is underway.

    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Junior Doctors meeting conclude after 2 hours in Kalighat
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

    The meeting between junior doctors and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence lasted for nearly two hours. Currently, the process of writing and signing the minutes of the meeting is underway. The meeting commenced at 6:40 PM and concluded after 8:30 PM. Today, slogans demanding justice were raised in front of the Chief Minister's residence in Kalighat. The junior doctors are still present at the Chief Minister's residence. However, the bus they used to travel to Kalighat has arrived back in front of Mamata's residence.

    Discussions are still ongoing among junior doctors regarding whether to accept Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation to attend the meeting at Kalighat. On Monday, at 11:48 AM, the junior doctors received an email from Nabanna (State Secretariat). Following this, discussions commenced. Aniket Mahato, a representative of the junior doctors, stated that a decision on the matter would be announced after the meeting. Administratively, Nabanna had sent an email on Monday requesting the junior doctors to withdraw their strike and resume work. The Chief Minister invited them to a meeting at 5 PM. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote a letter on behalf of the government.

    Following this letter from Nabanna, the junior doctors stated that they would decide after discussions. This time, 30 representatives have been invited. However, the junior doctors say the government is putting pressure on them. They questioned why the government repeatedly referred to this as their fifth and final attempt. Notably, a hearing is scheduled in the Supreme Court tomorrow regarding a PIL filed on this matter.

    The fact that Nabanna called for a meeting with the junior doctors the day before the hearing is considered significant by the junior doctors. The junior doctors will meet at Swasthya Bhawan (Health Department) to decide on their course of action for the discussions.

    More details to follow...

