Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta has announced a budget packed with big-ticket items. Key highlights include a plan to brand Durga Puja for global tourism, a new law to protect businesses from syndicates, and a ₹550 crore scheme for free bus travel for women.

West Bengal Budget 2026: The state government has rolled out a people-first budget with several major decisions. Ever since coming to power, the new government has focused on working for the public, and this budget reflects that. On Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the West Bengal state budget in the Assembly.

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New branding push for Durga Puja!

The budget promises to fill one lakh government job vacancies, a 20% Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for employees, and huge allocations for primary and higher education. It also increases funds for the Annapurna Bhandar scheme, widow pensions, and agricultural investment.

On top of this, the Finance Minister had a big message about Bengal's favourite festival, Durga Puja. He said, “Durga Puja is the cultural soul of Bengal. Our Durga Puja is a universal festival and an eternal emotion of Bengal. We will launch a targeted tourism branding campaign centered on this main theme.”

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New law to make business 'syndicate-free'

Mr. Dasgupta also said that the government will allocate ₹3,266.59 crore for industry, commerce, and entrepreneurship. This shows the government is serious about attracting industrial investment. To support this, a new law is coming to make businesses free from 'syndicate raj'.

He explained that businesses face a lot of damage due to constant interference, pressure for donations, and extortion. Swapan Dasgupta confirmed that this law will be introduced to protect businesses from the syndicate system and any other form of illegal money collection.

₹550 crore allocated for free bus service for women

Additionally, the government will allocate ₹550 crore for a free bus service for women. The newly appointed Finance Minister announced that 'Pink Cards' will be launched very soon for this purpose. Overall, the budget has delivered several surprises for the public.