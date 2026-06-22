The body of a woman who jumped into the Chaliyar river has been found in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Sandhya, a resident of West Hill. She reportedly jumped from the old Feroke bridge on Sunday night. Beypore police have filed a case for unnatural death and are investigating the matter.

Kozhikode: The body of a woman who jumped into a river in Kozhikode's Beypore has been found. The deceased is Sandhya, a resident of West Hill. On Sunday night, around 8:30 PM, the woman jumped from the old Feroke bridge into the Chaliyar river. An autorickshaw driver who was passing by informed the police and the fire force, who then started a search.

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Her body was found around 9 AM this morning near the Beypore harbour. After completing the inquest procedures, the body was moved to the mortuary.

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Sandhya was an employee at a private company in Panniyankara. Her brother had filed a missing person complaint with the police. According to her family, Sandhya left home at 6 AM on Sunday and did not return. The police said she last spoke to her brother at 7 PM. They have recorded his detailed statement. The Beypore police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the incident.

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