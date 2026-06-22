At least 13 people were killed and several others injured after a major fire broke out at a building housing a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area. Students jumped from the first floor to escape as rescue teams battled the blaze.

A major fire at a commercial building that housed a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area claimed at least 13 lives on Monday, triggering panic among students and local residents. The blaze broke out suddenly and spread rapidly through the structure, trapping several people inside. As thick smoke engulfed the premises, some students reportedly jumped from the first floor in a desperate bid to escape. Emergency services launched a large-scale rescue operation as authorities worked to bring the situation under control.

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Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building

The incident occurred in a multi-storey building located in a busy commercial locality in northwest Lucknow. In addition to the coaching centre, the premises housed a pet shop and several other establishments.

According to eyewitnesses, the blaze intensified rapidly, leaving many occupants with little time to react. Firefighters and police personnel rushed to the scene and battled the flames for more than an hour before successfully bringing the situation under control.

Following the operation, rescue teams recovered at least 13 bodies from the building.

Students Jump to Escape Flames

Several students trapped inside the coaching centre attempted to escape by jumping from the first floor. Witnesses said between five and seven students leapt from the building to save themselves from the advancing flames and thick smoke.

A video circulating on social media showed one individual climbing out through what appeared to be a shattered window. The man was seen trying to hold onto a ledge before losing his grip and falling onto a fence and then to the ground. Bystanders immediately rushed to assist him and carried him to safety.

Officials said the individual sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses Describe the Scene

Eyewitnesses recounted the chaotic moments following the outbreak of the fire.

"It is a three-storey building. The fire started on the top floor and spread very quickly. Some windows had to be broken during the rescue operation," one witness said.

Another witness said several students jumped from the building, adding that one of them suffered fractures while attempting to escape.

Rescue Efforts and Official Response

Police, fire service personnel and emergency response teams were deployed to the site soon after the incident was reported. Rescue operations continued even after the blaze was brought under control to ensure that no one remained trapped inside.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the site to assess the situation and review the ongoing rescue and relief measures.

PM Announces Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said that an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased victim. Those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000.

The Prime Minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

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Chief Minister Directs Assistance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed sorrow over the tragedy. He directed officials to remain in contact with the affected families and ensure that all necessary assistance and support are provided during this difficult time.