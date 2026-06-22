A deadly fire broke out at a coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj. Several bodies were recovered. CM Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and aid, while Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak confirmed the rescue operation is nearing completion.

Several bodies were seen being taken from the coaching centre in Lucknow's Aliganj area following a massive fire that broke out earlier today.

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CM Yogi Adityanath offers condolences, aid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the incident. The Chief Minister has directed senior officials to immediately establish contact with the affected families and provide all possible assistance. He further instructed that the best possible medical treatment be ensured for those injured in the blaze.

Rescue operation nears completion, says Dy CM

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak stated that the rescue operation at the Aliganj coaching centre fire site is nearing completion. Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM Pathak said, "The rescue operation is expected to be completed in a few minutes... Our priority is to ensure the safe rescue of all the children. Most of them have already been evacuated."

Intensive search operation underway

Providing details on the intensive search operation, Pathak mentioned that fire brigade personnel used innovative methods to access the building. "Fire brigade personnel gained entry by breaking through a wall on the second floor of an adjacent house. Due to heavy smoke, exhaust fans have been installed, and a room-by-room search operation is underway. Every single room has been searched, and the washrooms have been checked," he said.

The Deputy CM also addressed reports of students being trapped in specific areas. "According to their peers, 3-4 children had locked themselves inside a washroom. Fire brigade personnel have reached the top floor and found no one there. We will provide full details once the search operation concludes," he added.

Students injured while escaping

Pathak confirmed that the building housed multiple establishments, including a coaching centre, an animation centre, and a pet shop. He noted that some students sustained injuries while attempting to escape. "Some children jumped out; they sustained injuries and have been sent to the hospital. The priority is to ensure the injured receive proper medical treatment," Pathak said.

Eyewitness account

The fire reportedly broke out at a building housing a library and a computer training institute. According to an eyewitness, Aman, the blaze caused panic, leading one individual to jump from the building, resulting in serious injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Aman said, "There is a library or a computer course institution here. When we reached the spot, we saw thick smoke billowing from the building. We managed to save 5-6 people. After the fire broke out, a man jumped from the building in panic and was seriously injured. There are still some people trapped inside." (ANI)