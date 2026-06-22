West Bengal Budget 2026: Rs 500 Hike in Old-Age and Widow Pension
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced in the state budget that the government is increasing the old-age, widow, and disability allowances. He confirmed that all three pensions will go up by Rs 500.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced the pension hike in the state budget. The government is increasing the old-age, widow, and disability allowances from the current Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
On Monday, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presented the state BJP government's first budget. He made several major announcements, including a 20% DA hike for government employees and a Rs 36,000 crore allocation for the Annapurna Yojana.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
The government will launch the 'Bharosa' scheme from October for educated but unemployed youth aged 21-45. Graduates will get Rs 3,000 per month, while others will receive Rs 2,000. This applies to families with an income below Rs 1 lakh who aren't getting other social benefits. The minister also proposed a one-time grant of Rs 30,000 for college students preparing for competitive exams.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
Female students will get a one-time grant of Rs 50,000 when they join undergraduate courses in government colleges. The government has also allocated Rs 1,000 crore for this. Additionally, free coaching centres for competitive exams will be set up in every district. The budget also sets aside Rs 2,100 crore for Adarsh Vidyalayas, Rs 50 crore for Sanskrit promotion, and plans for two new central universities in Jhargram and Bankura.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
The government announced plans to fill one lakh vacancies, with 33% of the posts reserved for women. This includes 20,000 jobs in the police department and 50,000 for teachers and school staff. Where applicable, 10% of these jobs will be reserved for Agniveers.
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West Bengal Budget Increases Old Age and Widow Pension by Rs 500
Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta announced a Rs 5,000 monthly honorarium hike for ASHA workers, bringing their total to Rs 11,000. The pay for contract conductors in the State Transport Corporation will be increased to Rs 16,000 per month. Civic Volunteers, Village Police, Green Police, and Home Guards will also get a pay hike of Rs 2,000.
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